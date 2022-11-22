Soloman Yogalates: Dynamic Weight Loss

Not Available

YOGALATES - DYNAMIC WEIGHT LOSS is the latest programme created by fitness expert Louise Solomon and the most effective Yogalates workout ever. Combining the best of yoga and pilates, it will help you slim down, tone up and lose weight fast. Filmed and founded in Byron Bay on Australia’s east coast, this unique programme introduces new and innovative techniques. If you use this DVD at least three times a week you'll notice changes within a month - stick to it for 3 months and you'll be a completely changed person... Features 3 Core Dynamic workouts plus a relaxation section and is suitable for all levels of fitness.