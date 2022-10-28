1959

Solomon and Sheba

  • Drama
  • History
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 24th, 1959

Studio

Edward Small Productions

Shortly before his death in ancient Israel King David has a vision from God telling him that his younger son Solomon should succeed him as king. His other son Adonijah is unhappy and vows to attain the throne. Meanwhile the Egyptian Pharoah agrees to cede a Red Sea port to the Queen of Sheba is she can find a way to destroy Solomon, whose wisdom and benevolent rule is seen as a threat to more tyrannical monarchs in the region. Written by garykmcd

Cast

Yul BrynnerSolomon
Gina LollobrigidaSheba
George SandersAdonijah
Marisa PavanAbishag
David FarrarPharaoh
John CrawfordJoab

View Full Cast >

Images