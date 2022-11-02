Solomon Burke & Friends: Live in Nashville

Not Available

R&B legend, Grammy winner, and Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Solomon "The King" Burke makes a once in a lifetime trip to Nashville in an evening of country and roots music at the famed Belcourt Theatre. Emmylou Harris, Patty Griffin, Gillian Welch and band leader Buddy Miller join Solomon along with songwriters Jim Lauderdale, Paul Kennerley, Kevin Welch and Shawn Amos in a soul inspiring night of collaboration and music.