Not Available

Solomon Burke & Friends: Live in Nashville

  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

R&B legend, Grammy winner, and Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Solomon "The King" Burke makes a once in a lifetime trip to Nashville in an evening of country and roots music at the famed Belcourt Theatre. Emmylou Harris, Patty Griffin, Gillian Welch and band leader Buddy Miller join Solomon along with songwriters Jim Lauderdale, Paul Kennerley, Kevin Welch and Shawn Amos in a soul inspiring night of collaboration and music.

Cast

Emmylou HarrisHerself
Gillian WelchHerself
Patty GriffinHerself
Buddy MillerHimself
Sam BushHimself
Al PerkinsHimself

View Full Cast >

Images