Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer Solomon Burke -- justly dubbed the King of Soul -- delivers an electrifying performance at Switzerland's AVO Session Basel music festival. Tracks include classics such as "A Change Is Gonna Come," "Georgia on My Mind," "Down in the Valley," "Proud Mary," "Lucille" and "Long Tall Sally." In addition, special guests Terri and Selassie Burke sing renditions of "I Will Survive" and "Mona Lisa."