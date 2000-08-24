2000

Solomon & Gaenor

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    August 24th, 2000

    Studio

    Not Available

    A young Jew in 1911 Wales tries to make his living by selling fabrics door to door, but to do so he must hide his nationality. On one of his sales he meets and falls in love with a demure young woman with a strong-willed father and a Jew-hating brother. The two fall in love and she becomes pregnant, but only then does she learn of his ethnic background. When anti-Jewish riots break out, the two are forced to flee and become separated.

    Cast

    		Nia RobertsGaenor Rees
    		Sue Jones-DaviesGwen
    		William ThomasIdris Rees
    		Mark Lewis JonesCrad Rees
    		Maureen LipmanRezl
    		David HorovitchIsaac

