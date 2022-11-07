Solomon Yogalates: Total Body Toner

Not Available

Louise Solomon's logical blend of pilates and yoga in the original Yogalates was presented as a tool for weight loss aimed at professional women. The Australian expert's second offering Yogalates: Total Body Toner is a curiously--and most definitely welcome--softer approach. Although billed as a total body toner, the graceful Solomon ensures that this is no pounding quick-fix. Far from glossing over details crucial to both pilates and yoga (namely an understanding of one's anatomy and breathing), Solomon creates a fundamental respect for the body by attaching great importance to detail. It's an attitude which benefits newcomers, without alienating the more advanced. Similarly, seamless editing that cuts to less advanced positions is helpful for beginners without being intrusive to others.