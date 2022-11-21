Not Available

Four young people travel through lost towns of the jungle in a van. It is a road movie where all members of the group take an inflatable screen plus all the necessary equipment to faraway places in the country to show movies. Three of the characters, those from Lima, premiered the movie in commercial theaters with tremendous failure. It was taken off in one week due to few spectators. One day they heard about itinerant movies and it thought this would be a good way to show their movie to areas non contaminated by Hollywood films. With this idea they hire Beto, an Argentinean that has experience with outdoor movies, to help with the technical things they didn’t know. The trip begins with the enthusiasm of those that want to exhibit the movie, and little by little convert it to a reflection of the movies, friendship and loneliness.