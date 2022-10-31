Solos: The Jazz Sessions - Erik Friedlander

Not Available

Music/Musical - Erik Friedlander has always worked to stake out new ground for the cello in both his compositional choices and his dynamic improvising style. His music blends his vision of what the cello can be pushed to do, while maintaining a firm grasp on traditions, both improvising and classical. In this special set of solos performances, Erik shows why he is considered one of music's most creative and progressive instrumentalists. Please enjoy the music of Erik Friedlander on SOLOS: the jazz sessions.