Classmates Laaj (Waheeda Rehman) and Shyam elope to Bombay with Laaj's necklace, which they hope to pawn to pay for their travels. On the train, a crafty journalist named Pran (Dev Anand) overhears the lovers' plan and follows them in search of a story. When Shyam snatches the necklace and runs off, it's Pran to the rescue. What follows is a song-filled caper of intrigue, adventure and romance.