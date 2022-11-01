Som en Pascha

Not Available

Welcome to the biggest brothel in Europe, a clear blue eleven-story house in the middle of Cologne, Germany. Around 200 women from all over the world work here. If you ask them why, they will tell you it’s the way it’s always been. More than 700 men come here every day. Inside these walls, no daylight ever reach in. ”Orgasm guaranteed” a sign says. ”Only 30 EURO.” This is a world of its own with its own payment system, hairdresser, manicure, doctor and a 24-hour open staff restaurant. But what is for sale here, really? Is it an orgasm or something else? According to Sonia, prostitute since ten years, a lot of her customers cry with her. Is true satisfaction and closeness really for sale? ”Like a Pascha” seeks out for answers to a question never before answered: why is sex so important for men? Svante Tidholm have filmed at Pascha for more than three years, and the result is a surprising experience. This film show us men like we’ve never seen ourselves before.