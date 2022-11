Not Available

Formed in 1970 to back up Milton Nascimento during his show at the Opiniao Theater, progressive Rio de Janeiro rockers Som Imaginario came of age in the post-bossa nova period. The group soon began recording on its own in addition to backing artists such as Elis Regina, Gal Costa, Fafa de Belem and Sueli Costa during live gigs and in the studio. In this Brazilian musical treat, Som Imaginario performs some of their best-loved songs.