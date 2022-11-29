Som Pak Sian

Not Available

Tell the young people living in Nakhon Phanom. The movie is an Isan accent. The main character name of the story. The story of three people with orange (m), Puck (Pearl of the Voice) and Burr (Toono), which Orange is a fan of cherries since school. Until when orange to work Bangkok. I'm still waiting for Orange, but Orange is going to have a new girlfriend and come back home ready to marry, to find a way to find out how to get Orange back. And often in the house of Burr is always heartbreaking, so it happened to be a love story 3 full fun. In addition to love. The movie also tells the tradition of the people of Isaan down. The important thing is to invite your father to play with. My father came to play as "Maha Chai Chai", the people in the village to respect what they say, advice, teachings, villagers believe, but listen to the busy young people about the villagers.