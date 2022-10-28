Somali Pirates: Fighting Back

Not Available

Patrolled by desperate gunmen looking to capture any vessel that strays into their path, the waters off East Africa are among the most dangerous in the world. With Somali pirates continuing to make headlines, this timely documentary tells the story of the US container ship Maersk Alabama, which was stormed by bandits in April 2009. With the captain taken hostage, the unarmed crew made the remarkable decision to confront the gun-toting invaders in a brave attempt to save their skipper and the ship. Now, using dramatic recreations and interviews with the crew and their families, this exclusive one-hour special reveals the incredible events that took place over those few days.