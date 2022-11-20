Not Available

This video documentary explores the breadth and diversity of Fluxus. Some Fluxus features performances from Miller's extensive archive, including works by Ay-O, Eric Anderson, George Brecht, Philip Corner, Jean Dupuy, Ken Friedman, Al Hansen, Geoffrey Hendricks, Dick Higgins, Joe Jones, Milan Knizak, Alison Knowles, Larry Miller, Takako Saito, Mieko Shiomi, Yasunao Tone, Yoshi Wada, Ben Vautier, and Robert Watts. Excerpts from Miller's 1978 Interview with George Maciunas are intercut with the performances, providing historical contextualization for this highly influential movement.