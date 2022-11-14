Not Available

Roger Hammond’s silent portraits of film artists from the early 1970s were shot in and around David Larcher’s studio. Some Friends begins with a Polaroid photograph of fellow Co-op filmmaker Mike Dunford held before the camera by the filmmaker as he pans the camera upwards with his other hand. The photograph is held roughly in the centre of the frame, and the general situation in which it is filmed is just seen at the sides of the photograph as the camera pans. The same action is repeated with several photographs, against different backdrops (the river banks, a lawn, a domestic interior).