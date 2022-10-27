1988

Some Girls

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 8th, 1988

Studio

Wildwood Enterprises

While on Christmas break, college student Michael journeys to Quebec City to spend time with his attractive girlfriend, Gabriella. Not long after he arrives, Gabriella breaks up with him, but her two equally gorgeous sisters waste no time showing romantic interest. In the meantime, Michael is left to deal with Gabriella's eccentric grandmother and offbeat father, an academic who spends most of his time naked.

Cast

Jennifer ConnellyGabriella
Sheila KelleyIrenka
Lance EdwardsNick
Lila KedrovaGranny
Florinda BolkanMrs. D'Arc
Andre GregoryMr. D'Arc

Images