Some Girls

While on Christmas break, college student Michael journeys to Quebec City to spend time with his attractive girlfriend, Gabriella. Not long after he arrives, Gabriella breaks up with him, but her two equally gorgeous sisters waste no time showing romantic interest. In the meantime, Michael is left to deal with Gabriella's eccentric grandmother and offbeat father, an academic who spends most of his time naked.
|Jennifer Connelly
|Gabriella
|Sheila Kelley
|Irenka
|Lance Edwards
|Nick
|Lila Kedrova
|Granny
|Florinda Bolkan
|Mrs. D'Arc
|Andre Gregory
|Mr. D'Arc
