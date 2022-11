Not Available

A New York City bank teller becomes a media celebrity when he refuses to comply with his employer's demands that he shave his beard. Directed by Garson Kanin, this 1969 comedy stars Dick Van Dyke, Angie Dickinson, Rosemary Forsyth, Zohra Lampert, Carole Shelley, David Doyle, Elliott Reid, Pippa Scott, Connie Gilchrist, Roy Roberts and Peter Turgeon.