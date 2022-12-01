Some Light?

Not Available

A thoughtful young man ambles around the Han River, providing an expansive setting for his contemplations. During a telephone call on the Jamsu Bridge, connecting the districts of Yongsan-gu and Seocho-gu in Seoul, he discovers his umbrella has been lost by the girl he lent it to, and judging by his disappointed reaction, we can see he is hurt at being forgotten. Another lost soul is on this bridge, a man with a guitar asks for a light and a song. Soon the young man’s problems are put into context, when arguments about umbrellas seem to fade into meaninglessness.