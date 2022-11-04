Some Like It Cool

Not Available

Lakis (Dinos Iliopoulos) has to make sure that his three sisters are married before he can marry his beloved Lela (Martha Karagianni). While at the beach, Eva (Zoe Laskari) and Maria (Hloi Liaskou) will meet Kleopas (Costas Voutsas) and Giorgos (Vagelis Voulgaridis) with whom they will start dating. But Rena (Rena Vlahopoulou) has a secret relationship with Thodoros (Giannis Vogiatzis) for 10 years.