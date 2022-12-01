Not Available

Some Lover to Some Beloved

    Inspired by John Gielgud, veteran Pakistani actor Zia Mohyeddin ('Lawrence of Arabia', 'A Passage to India') recites readings from now fading Urdu literature every year. In 2010, he makes a deviation from his thirty-year tradition and reads solely from the work of one author - legendary revolutionary Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz. As contemporary Pakistan devolves into violence and instability, Zia's readings of Faiz's poetry find new resonance and leads Zia on an introspective journey into his extraordinary past and uncertain future.

