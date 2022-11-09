Not Available

Some Men Are Islands is divided into three parts. All parts deal with life events in and around the city of Turku, a town on the west coast of Finland. The first part is about a poorly attended exhibition opening. After the opening a work is burned on the parking lot behind the gallery. The second part is about being drunk and about ethics. The third part is about Utö, an island off the coast. The work is also about work, neurotically reflecting on its own form and means of production.﻿