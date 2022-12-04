Not Available

Produced on 16mm film in 1971, this film is a wonderful piece of LGBTQ history that chronicles some of the first pride parades and gatherings of queer groups at the forefront of the movement in the post-Stonewall ripple. Some of Your Best Friends starts with the Hollywood Gay Pride Parade of 1970 and ends with the Venice, CA Gay Liberation front in its protest and takeover of a meeting of psychologists at the Biltmore Hotel; there to see how to use aversion therapy to treat homosexuality. In between these two events, Some of Your Best Friends stretches to include two gay activist group meetings in New York City. There are interviews with a variety of activists and one extraordinary recreation of how police entrapped vulnerable gay men in Griffith Park.