Not Available

Some Pigs (Parts I and II) is Dick Wadd's first epic production, boasting the most intense and nastiest barebacking, piss play, fisting, flogging, boot worship, armpit work, rimming and fucking scenes of any contemporary film. As with all Dick Wadd productions, the action is unrehearsed and spontaneous. The cast is so fuckin' hot, and the chemistry between them so intense, that the action went on for hours and hours and an epic was born.