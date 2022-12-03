Not Available

"Some Pleasure on the Level of the Source" follows a little girl as she jumps rope, colors a rectangle red, has her eyes covered, sits with her hands in her lap, and pushes her hair back sultrily. Greytak's films utilize pictures and words in a haltingly additive fashion. In the name of "focusing to perception an occurrence or incident that would normally go unseen," she displays the incremental accumulations that makeup meaning... they illustrate on both a literal and literary level certain theoretical texts concerning "the look," the code," filmic activity and the narrator/spectator relationship."–Barbara Kruger, Artforum Magazine;Jan 1984.