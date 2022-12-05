Not Available

As one might imagine, Somebody is Watching is about voyeurism, that urge that lurks in all of us to watch—maybe even get off on—others while they are having sex—unknown to them yet part of their activity—lost in the intensity of their scene as well your own—having it all heightened by it being forbidden. The voyeur is at once attractive and repulsive. Repulsive because the intensity of the need pushes him into obsessive behavior that step over the line. Attractive because the intensity of that need gives him the courage and cunning that others lack. Or do they? Down deep isn't everyone a voyeur? Isn't that what sex videos are all about? Somebody is Watching takes a little different slant on voyeurism. What if the voyeur isn't some kinky, compulsive, defective character? What if he is really no different than you—or I—handsome, hot healthy, and horny? What is he's just the new guy next door trying—in his own special way—to get acquainted?