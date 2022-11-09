Somefarwhere

Not Available

Price (Bryce Blais)goes to a Middle East country on a pretext of being a tourist. However his real purpose is to find his best friend/lover Bo (Drew Boylan) who suddenly disappear without a trace. In a country where homosexual acts alone can get you beheaded, can Price find Bo without revealing his true purpose? To what end does Price willing to pay and do in order to find Bo? And then there is Marwan (Khaled Haider) a taxi driver/tourist guide of Price and Combs (Dale Dymkoski) a detective, what secrets do these two men holds in helping Price finds Bo? In the end, can Price handle the truth regarding the true reason of Bo's disappearance?