Someone's Wife in the Boat of Someone's Husband

Legends abound on the Indonesian island of Sawai, but when a young woman arrives to find out more about a story her grandmother told her, no one knows a thing about Halimah who ran away from her husband to have an affair with the sailor Sukab. She does meet a young traveller called Sukab though. In this modest romance, almost documentary shots of village life are combined with the captivating beauty of jungle and sea. With a small walk-on for a squid. Edwin was invited to shoot this modern fairy tale by the film festival in the Korean city of Jeonju as part of the Jeonju Digital Project which in 2013 had the theme Strangers. IFFR