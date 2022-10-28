Someone Special

Not Available

Director Jang Jin's first romantic comedy presents a rare love story between a once famous baseball player and his ardent lover. Dong Chiseong (played by Jeong Jaeyeong), a star baseball pitcher in high school and college, hurts his shoulder, and is replaced as an outfielder. What is worse, he experiences a constant nose-bleeding and hears from the doctor that he has only three months to live due to a malignant tumor in his lung. Deeply depressed, he goes to a bar to drink away his sorrows until he falls asleep. A pretty bartender Han Iyeon (Lee Nayeong), finds him passed out and picks him up and carries him home.