Someone Special

Director Jang Jin's first romantic comedy presents a rare love story between a once famous baseball player and his ardent lover. Dong Chiseong (played by Jeong Jaeyeong), a star baseball pitcher in high school and college, hurts his shoulder, and is replaced as an outfielder. What is worse, he experiences a constant nose-bleeding and hears from the doctor that he has only three months to live due to a malignant tumor in his lung. Deeply depressed, he goes to a bar to drink away his sorrows until he falls asleep. A pretty bartender Han Iyeon (Lee Nayeong), finds him passed out and picks him up and carries him home.
|Lee Na-young
|Han Yi-Yeon
|Jung Jae-Young
|Dong Chi-Sung
|Jang Young-nam
|Woman in accident
|Oh Seung-hyeon
|Dong Chi-Sung's ex-girlfriend
|Im Ha-ryong
|Captain
|Kim Hye-na
|Joo Yoo-won
