Someone to Talk To

An adaptation of Liu Zhenyun’s award-winning novel One Sentence Worth Ten Thousand, produced by Bill Kong. The novel, which won the Mao Dun Literature Prize after it was published in 2008, revolves around a divorced woman and her married younger brother and deals with loneliness and alienation in contemporary Chinese society. The film marks the feature debut of award-winning short filmmaker Liu Yulin, who is adapting her father’s work. A New York University film graduate, Liu’s short film Door God (2014) won a silver medal at the 41st Student Academy Awards and was selected by Cannes.