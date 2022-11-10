1987

Someone to Watch Over Me

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 8th, 1987

Studio

Columbia Pictures

In Queens, Mike Keegan is celebrating with his wife Ellie, his son Tommy and friends his recent promotion to detective in a precinct in Manhattan. Meanwhile, in a fancy club, the socialite Claire Gregory witnesses the murder of the owner of the place by the powerful mobster Joey Venza. Mike is assigned to protect her in the night shift in her apartment in Manhattan. When Venza threatens Claire, the contact of Mike with Claire gets closer and conflicts him, dividing between the love for his family and the heat passion for Claire and the fascination for her world.

Cast

Mimi RogersClaire Gregory
Lorraine BraccoEllie Keegan
Jerry OrbachLt. Garber
John RubinsteinNeil Steinhart
Andreas KatsulasJoey Venza
Tony DiBenedettoT.J.

