Someone Was Watching

When Chris falls asleep whilst supposed to be watching his little sister, Molly, she goes missing. Finding her coloring book by the river, everyone believes she drowned there and try and move on with their life. But when Chris and his best friend, Pat watch over a tape of the day she went missing some things just don't match up and Chris believes his sister was kidnapped and is still alive. Chris and Pat go on an adventure to New Mexico to prove to everyone that Molly is really still alive.