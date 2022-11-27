Something About Georgia

Not Available

The film is a political fable that depicts the frail equilibrium of the world and questions the values of international politics. The film takes us through a critical year in the life of Georgia's young democracy- from the presidential election of January 2008 to the chaos of the war with Russia and the sobering aftermath - and raises questions about political responsibility and the morality of international affairs. The story is told through its main actors: the Georgian president, the Georgian government, the political opposition, foreign leaders, international delegations and organisations and the ordinary Georgian people.