When a mysterious black slime oozes up from the plumbing to infiltrate a new conference center, it causes attendees at an environmental convention who come in contact with it to have horrific hallucinations and nightmarish visions of past tragedies. Environmentalist priest Father Douglas Middleton (Kevin Sorbo) must team up with conference coordinator Khali Spence (Natalie Brown) to stop the slime -- or die trying -- in this sci-fi thriller.