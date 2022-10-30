Something Between

Not Available

Between the spirit of discovering and searching for adrenaline, this is the documented road trip of a bunch of young and talented pilots from the world of acro paragliding, who cross a large range of scenery throughout Europe, following the ways of other legendary names within this sport to find their own style. By diverting off the standard road, by opening new doors, and kicking the old physical rules, they live their passion as an 'art of life.' This Film is the result of being with them for 4 months on the road.