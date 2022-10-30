1971

Something Big

  • Western
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 18th, 1971

Studio

Stanmore Productions

Joe Baker has a dream. He wants to do 'something big.' When he needs a Gatling gun to accomplish this, he seeks out a black marketeer. The price he wants for the gun? A woman! So Baker kidnaps a woman off of the stagecoach, only to find that she is the wife of the commandant of the local Cavalry detachment. Things get further complicated when a girl named Dover McBride shows up. She has come to force Baker to marry her and return east, as he promised to do four years earlier

Cast

Brian KeithCol. Morgan
Carol WhiteDover McBride
Honor BlackmanMary Anna Morgan
Ben JohnsonJesse Bookbinder
Albert SalmiJonny Cobb
Joyce Van PattenPolly Standall

View Full Cast >

Images