Something Hot

During an International Trade Fair at Thessaloniki, a mature woman, Rena (Martha Karagianni), goes there with her sister to convince her childhood friend Dinos (Dinos Iliopoulos) to have a "white wedding" so that she can inherit a large estate. Dinos though, does not accept because even though he is actually a womanizer he acts as a shy and modest man around people. Everyone there will meet a group of musicians and one of them will fall in love with the daughter of the strict manager of the company Dinos works for who is accompanied by Dinos. At some point, everyone goes to Athens where things get more complicated untill everyone finds his perfect match. In the end Rena gets her inheritance and all together they perform a musical play in a grand theater.