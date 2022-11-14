Something Huge

Not Available

Dani Tomás (Berto Romero) is a television screenwriter disillusioned and bored of his work. One day he receives unexpected news: for a legal error he must repeat eighth grade. Now, he returns to a world he already thought he had forgotten, living new experiences and experiencing a multitude of unexplained situations and hilarious events. But he will not be alone in this epic adventure, because he will have the help of the peculiar director of the school (Carlos Areces), a police officer (Antonio de la Torre, May God forgive us) and an enigmatic classmate (Carolina Bang).