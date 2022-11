Not Available

Avignon. Irma, who doesn’t seem to find her place in the world crosses paths with Dolores, a free and uninhibited woman who is in a mission to write a gay-friendly travel guide on a forgotten area in Provence. The unlikely duo takes to the road and contrary to the saught after pittoresque and sexy Provence, they discover a world more complex and a warm-hearted humanity, struggling to exist. For both of them the trip becomes a initiatory journey.