Middle-aged lawyer Thomas assists Leyla, an attractive blonde, when she drops her things at the pool. After their paths keep crossing, he picks up the courage to ask her out for a date. Somewhat to his surprise she agrees, but arrives late, just as the restaurant is closing. They go back to his apartment for an impromptu pizza and, after a few drinks, she falls asleep on the couch. The next morning Thomas awakes to find Leyla and his laptop, which contains vital case files, missing... An expertly constructed thriller in the tradition of Hitchcock and Chabrol, writer/director Christian Petzold's Something To Remind Me keeps the viewer enthralled throughout. -- Keith Hennessey Brown, Eye for Film