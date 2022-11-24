Not Available

Tommy (Darius McCrary) is a troubled young man with a history of crime. When he meets Memaw, an elderly lady, the two form a special bond with Memaw encouraging Charlie to sing in the local church choir, a talent he has ignored until now. While Charlie excels in church, his old friend G. Smooth remains skeptical and stays on the streets. SOMETHING TO SING ABOUT is a heartwarming film with a lot of spirit and some great singing talent on display. Featuring a cameo by Rev. Billy Graham.