Something to Talk About

1995

In one of her best-ever roles, Julia Roberts is Grace, whose reaction to the infidelities of Eddie (Dennis Quaid) turns the lives and loves of the people around her into something like falling dominoes. Robert Duvall, Gena Rowlands, Kyra Sedgwick and others in "the year's best ensemble of characters" (Jack Matthews, 'Newsday') co-star in this juicy, truthful story written by Callie Khouri