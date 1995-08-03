1995

Something to Talk About

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 3rd, 1995

Studio

Hawn / Sylbert Movie Company

In one of her best-ever roles, Julia Roberts is Grace, whose reaction to the infidelities of Eddie (Dennis Quaid) turns the lives and loves of the people around her into something like falling dominoes. Robert Duvall, Gena Rowlands, Kyra Sedgwick and others in "the year's best ensemble of characters" (Jack Matthews, 'Newsday') co-star in this juicy, truthful story written by Callie Khouri

Cast

Dennis QuaidEddie Bichon
Robert DuvallWyly King
Gena RowlandsGeorgia King
Kyra SedgwickEmma Rae King
Brett CullenJamie Johnson
Haley AullCaroline 'Doodlebug' Bichon

Images