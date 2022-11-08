Not Available

Something's in the Woods takes place in an old, long-abandoned campground. Angela and her boyfriend head deep into the woods, hoping to have a bit of fun and romance while helping their friends fix up the old camp's dilapidated cabins. But all is not what it seems as Angela's friends seem to be disappearing into the trees one by one. Stranded far from civilization, her vacation goes from roughing it to a desperate struggle for survival as she soon discovers something's in the woods!