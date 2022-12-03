Sometime Other Than Now

Not Available

Sam, who after his motorcycle is damaged in an apparent crash into the ocean, becomes stranded in a small New England town, finds refuge at a run-down motel managed by Kate, a similarly burnt-out, lost soul. The mystery around Sam's presence in town unravels when it's discovered that his estranged daughter Audrey lives there - the daughter he hasn't seen her in 25 years. As he tries to bridge the gap between the little girl he left long ago and the woman who grew up without her father, Sam learns he was never cut-out to be emotionally connected to anyone - unless he falls in love with another soul just as lonesome.