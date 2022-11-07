Not Available

Sometimes City is a punchy, punkish, video-shot collage that builds into a hard-knock, persuasively empathetic portrait of Cleveland, Ohio - a historic midwest city that has endured punishingly tough economic times for decades. What makes people stay in an area that those in wealthier metropolises dismiss with bemused disdain? Himself a native of nearby Akron, Jarmusch interviews ordinary Joes and Joannes who live in "The Rock and Roll Capital of the World", punctuating their earthy responses with verité dispatches from the streets, raucous cuts from local garage-rock bands, whatever takes his fancy.