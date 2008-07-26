2008

'Sometimes in Life' is the story of the lives of Jill and Rob. Jill finds herself torn between focusing on her budding fashion career and feeling insecure about her relationship with her flirtatious girlfriend. Rob, a thirty-something who's not-so-cultured and jobless, just lost his father and he finds himself doing some soul searching on his slacker lifestyle. When these two unexpectedly meet and begin to form an unlikely friendship, they realize they've both lost their way in life - but can they help each other get back on track or just further off course?