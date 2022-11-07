Somewhere Beyond Love

In this Italian film, part melodrama and part social/political commentary, two factory workers living in Northern Italy form a romantic connection. The woman, torn between the freedoms of the North and her traditional Sicilian values, slowly allows herself to love, then marry, her co-worker. Soon after her wedding, she dies as a result of industrial pollution from her job.
|Giuliano Gemma
|Nullo Branzi
|Stefania Sandrelli
|Carmela Santoro
|Brizio Montinaro
|Pasquale
|Renato Scarpa
|Doctor
|Rina Franchetti
|Mother of Nullo
|Emilio Bonucci
|Brother of Nullo
