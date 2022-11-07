Not Available

Somewhere Beyond Love

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Documento Film

In this Italian film, part melodrama and part social/political commentary, two factory workers living in Northern Italy form a romantic connection. The woman, torn between the freedoms of the North and her traditional Sicilian values, slowly allows herself to love, then marry, her co-worker. Soon after her wedding, she dies as a result of industrial pollution from her job.

Cast

Giuliano GemmaNullo Branzi
Stefania SandrelliCarmela Santoro
Brizio MontinaroPasquale
Renato ScarpaDoctor
Rina FranchettiMother of Nullo
Emilio BonucciBrother of Nullo

View Full Cast >

Images