Somewhere Beyond the Mist

Two bodies are recovered in a reservoir. They are of a married couple who now leaves behind two orphaned young adult children. When Angela, the cop tasked to investigate the deaths, breaks the news to the couple’s daughter Connie, Angela is stunned. Not only does the cool and undeterred Connie already know about the deaths, she claims she’s responsible for them. So begins the mystery, but also the relationship between confessor, whose tragic backstory we learn about in flashbacks, and her investigator, who has parental troubles of her own.