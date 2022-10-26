1980

Somewhere in Time

  • Science Fiction
  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 2nd, 1980

Studio

Rastar Pictures

Young writer Richard Collier is met on the opening night of his first play by an old lady who begs him to "Come back to me". Mystified, he tries to find out about her, and learns that she is a famous stage actress from the early 1900s, Elise McKenna. Becoming more and more obsessed with her, he manages, by self hypnosis, to travel back in time where he meets her. They fall in love, a matching that is not appreciated by her manager. Can their love outlast the immense problems caused by their "time" difference? And can Richard remain in a time that is not his?

Cast

Christopher ReeveRichard Collier
Jane SeymourElise McKenna
Christopher PlummerWilliam Fawcett Robinson
Teresa WrightLaura Roberts
Bill ErwinArthur Biehl
George VoskovecDr. Gerald Finney

Images

