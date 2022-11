Not Available

Three legends in the world of wine—Fred Dame, Steven Spurrier and Jancis Robinson—sit down in Paris to taste the rarest bottles of their careers. Dustin Wilson gathers the greatest blind tasters of today in New York City for a secret tasting similar to the original Judgment of Paris, with the goal to see if any of the world’s Pinot Noirs can stand up to the greatest Burgundies of France. In the end, both tastings cross with results that could change the world of wine forever.