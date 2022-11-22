Somme 1916 - The Sunken Lane

Not Available

On the 1st July 1916,the 1st Lancashire Fusiliers, part of 29th Division were tasked with capturing part of Beaumont Hamel. The 29th Division had recently arrived on the Western front from Gallipoli where the the Lancashire Fusiliers were famous for winning 6 Victoria Crosses before breakfast on Y Beach. On the 1st July at the sunken road they were once again carrying out an equally dangerous assault but this time despite doing their duty courageously there would be no VCs. this is the story of their attack.